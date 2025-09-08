Birla Corp, Titagarh Rail to HFCL: 14 stocks revise record date for dividends amid change in settlement holiday

Fourteen stocks have revised their record date for dividends following a change in the settlement holidays of the Indian stock market, according to an exchange circular.

Saloni Goel
Updated8 Sep 2025, 11:15 AM IST
These stocks had earlier fixed September 8 as the record date for dividend payout, but with today being a settlement holiday, the same has been changed to September 9. However, investors should note that the ex-dividend date remains September 8.

These stocks had earlier fixed September 8 as the record date for dividend payout, but with today being a settlement holiday, the same has been changed to September 9. However, investors should note that the ex-dividend date remains September 8.

Earlier, the exchanges had announced September 5 as a settlement holiday. However, following the Government of Maharashtra's notice of shift in public holiday for Eid-e-Milad to September 8, the exchanges updated that both September 5 and September 8 will be settlement holidays.

KDDL, Manali Petrochemicals, QVC Exports, RM Srio and Sprinklers Systems, Taj FVK Hotels and Resorts, Tega Industries and Titagarh Rail Systems are the 14 stocks that will now trade ex-dividend on Tuesday for dividends of up to 10.

Company NameRecord DateEx-DateDividend Declared
Birla Corporation Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 10.00 per share
BLS E-Services Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 1.00 per share
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 2.60 per share
HFCL Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 0.10 per share
Hisar Metal Industries Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 1.00 per share
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO)9-Sep-258-Sep-25 1.05 per share
Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 5.00 per share
KDDL Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 5.00 per share
Manali Petrochemicals Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 0.50 per share
QVC Exports Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 0.50 per share
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 0.50 per share
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 2.00 per share
Tega Industries Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 2.00 per share
Titagarh Rail Systems Limited9-Sep-258-Sep-25 1.00 per share

Record date vs ex-date

The record date signals the date on which the company checks its records to determine who is eligible to receive the dividend.

Meanwhile, the ex-date is the one before which you must purchase the stock to be eligible for the dividend. If you buy the stock on or after the ex-date, you won’t get the dividend.

Given the ex-date is September 8, investors should have purchased these stocks on or before Friday, September 5, as the trade would be settled by September 9.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

