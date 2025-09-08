Birla Corp, Titagarh Rail to HFCL: 14 stocks revise record date for dividends amid change in settlement holiday

Fourteen stocks have revised their record date for dividends following a change in the settlement holidays of the Indian stock market, according to an exchange circular.

These stocks had earlier fixed September 8 as the record date for dividend payout, but with today being a settlement holiday, the same has been changed to September 9. However, investors should note that the ex-dividend date remains September 8.

Earlier, the exchanges had announced September 5 as a settlement holiday. However, following the Government of Maharashtra's notice of shift in public holiday for Eid-e-Milad to September 8, the exchanges updated that both September 5 and September 8 will be settlement holidays.

KDDL, Manali Petrochemicals, QVC Exports, RM Srio and Sprinklers Systems, Taj FVK Hotels and Resorts, Tega Industries and Titagarh Rail Systems are the 14 stocks that will now trade ex-dividend on Tuesday for dividends of up to ₹10.

Company Name Record Date Ex-Date Dividend Declared Birla Corporation Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 10.00 per share BLS E-Services Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 1.00 per share Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 2.60 per share HFCL Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 0.10 per share Hisar Metal Industries Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 1.00 per share Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 1.05 per share Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 5.00 per share KDDL Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 5.00 per share Manali Petrochemicals Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 0.50 per share QVC Exports Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 0.50 per share R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 0.50 per share Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 2.00 per share Tega Industries Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 2.00 per share Titagarh Rail Systems Limited 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 ₹ 1.00 per share

Record date vs ex-date The record date signals the date on which the company checks its records to determine who is eligible to receive the dividend.

Meanwhile, the ex-date is the one before which you must purchase the stock to be eligible for the dividend. If you buy the stock on or after the ex-date, you won’t get the dividend.

Given the ex-date is September 8, investors should have purchased these stocks on or before Friday, September 5, as the trade would be settled by September 9.

