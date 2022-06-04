Birla Group multibagger small cap stock fixes record date for 1:2 bonus issue

During the last trade on Friday, the stock opened with a gain of 4.63% and touched an intraday high of ₹1106.8 (5%). On the BSE the stock has touched its 52-week high of ₹1,674.00 on 25/03/2022 and touched a 52-week low of ₹126.70 on 10/06/2021 which indicates that at the current market price the stock is trading at a discount of 33.88% from its 5w-week high. Based on the last traded price, the stock is now stronger than the 5 days, 20 days and 200-day moving averages but weaker than the 50 days and 100-day moving averages.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}