Birla Group stock declares dividend, revenue up 51% in Q4, PAT up 22% at ₹10.58 Cr1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:40 PM IST
During today's closing session, Birla Cable Limited, a small cap company, recorded a market cap of ₹426.90 Cr. A leader in the business of telecommunication cables, the firm is a subsidiary of the M. P. Birla Group and has one of the broadest portfolios of copper and fibre optic cables available.
