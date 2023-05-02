Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Birla Group stock declares dividend, revenue up 51% in Q4, PAT up 22% at 10.58 Cr
During today's closing session, Birla Cable Limited, a small cap company, recorded a market cap of 426.90 Cr. A leader in the business of telecommunication cables, the firm is a subsidiary of the M. P. Birla Group and has one of the broadest portfolios of copper and fibre optic cables available. 

The Board of Directors have “Recommended Dividend of Rs.2.50/- per share (i.e.25 %) on 3,00,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the financial year 2022-23, subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders in the ensuing Thirty First Annual General Meeting of the Company," said Birla Cable in a stock exchange filing.

During Q4FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of 245.30 Cr, up by 51.25% YoY from 162.18 Cr during Q4FY22. The company’s net expenses stood at 219.05 Cr, up by 47.12% YoY from 148.89 stood in the year-ago quarter. Birla Cable reported a net profit of 12.95 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, up by 22.40% YoY from 10.58 Cr recorded during the same quarter of FY22. The EPS of Birla Cable reached 4.32 during Q4FY23 as against 3.53 during Q4FY22.

The shares of Birla Cable closed today on the NSE at 142 apiece, up by 6.93% from the previous close of 132.80. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 171.40 on (29-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of 95.35 on (20-Jun-2022). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 66.35%, DIIs stake of 0.01% and a public stake of 33.64%.

 

 

