Birla Group stock declares dividend, revenue up 51% in Q4, PAT up 22% at 10.58 Cr

During Q4FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹245.30 Cr, up by 51.25% YoY from ₹162.18 Cr during Q4FY22. The company’s net expenses stood at ₹219.05 Cr, up by 47.12% YoY from ₹148.89 stood in the year-ago quarter. Birla Cable reported a net profit of ₹12.95 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, up by 22.40% YoY from ₹10.58 Cr recorded during the same quarter of FY22. The EPS of Birla Cable reached ₹4.32 during Q4FY23 as against ₹3.53 during Q4FY22.

