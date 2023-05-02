Birla Group stock declares dividend, revenue up 51% in Q4, PAT up 22% at 10.58 Cr

During today's closing session, Birla Cable Limited, a small cap company, recorded a market cap of ₹426.90 Cr. A leader in the business of telecommunication cables, the firm is a subsidiary of the M. P. Birla Group and has one of the broadest portfolios of copper and fibre optic cables available.
The Board of Directors have “Recommended Dividend of Rs.2.50/- per share (i.e.25 %) on 3,00,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the financial year 2022-23, subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders in the ensuing Thirty First Annual General Meeting of the Company," said Birla Cable in a stock exchange filing.
During Q4FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹245.30 Cr, up by 51.25% YoY from ₹162.18 Cr during Q4FY22. The company’s net expenses stood at ₹219.05 Cr, up by 47.12% YoY from ₹148.89 stood in the year-ago quarter. Birla Cable reported a net profit of ₹12.95 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023, up by 22.40% YoY from ₹10.58 Cr recorded during the same quarter of FY22. The EPS of Birla Cable reached ₹4.32 during Q4FY23 as against ₹3.53 during Q4FY22.
The shares of Birla Cable closed today on the NSE at ₹142 apiece, up by 6.93% from the previous close of ₹132.80. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹171.40 on (29-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹95.35 on (20-Jun-2022). During Q4FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 66.35%, DIIs stake of 0.01% and a public stake of 33.64%.
