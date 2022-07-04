Birlasoft announces record date for share buyback. 5 things you should know

Informing Indian bourses about the record date for share buyback, Birlasoft Ltd said, "This is in continuation to the intimations made by Birlasoft Limited (“Company"), regarding approval of the Board of Directors and of the members of the Company for buyback of up to 7,800,000 fully paid equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Company, vide letters dated May 23, 2022 and July 1, 2022," adding, "Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and Regulation 9(i) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, July 15, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback."