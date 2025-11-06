Birlasoft Q2 Results: Net profit drops 9% YoY to ₹116 crore, declares interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share

Birlasoft, part of the multibillion-dollar C.K. Birla Group, announced its September quarter results today, November 6, post market hours, reporting a 9.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹116 crore from Rs128 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,328 crore, marginally lower than ₹1,368 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Although both profit and revenue declined on a YoY basis, they improved sequentially compared to the June quarter.

In Q1, Birlasoft had reported a net profit of ₹106 crore, while revenue from operations stood at ₹1,284 crore. At the operating level, EBITDA rose to ₹213 crore from ₹165 crore, with margins expanding to 16% from 12.4% in the preceding June quarter. This improvement was driven by enhanced operational efficiencies, exchange rate tailwinds, and a few one-off gains.

The quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue was led by strong performance in the BFSI and Lifesciences & Services verticals, which offset some weakness in the Manufacturing vertical.

Angan Guha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Birlasoft said, “We have delivered a healthy operating quarter in the face of a challenging macro environment. Our performance reflects our ability to drive operational efficiencies and generate strong cash flows. We continue to invest in enhancing our capabilities and are leveraging advanced AI-led solutions, including Agentic AI, across multiple engagements. Our pipeline remains robust, and we expect an upswing in deal wins as customer decision-making gains momentum.”

Chandrasekar Thyagarajan, Chief Financial Officer, Birlasoft, said, "Our focus continues to be on prioritising operational efficiency, cashflow generation, and prudent capital allocation."

New deals worth $40million signed in Q2 The company said it signed deals with a total contract value (TCV) of $107 million during the quarter, which included new deal wins worth $40 million and renewals worth $67 million. It entered into a partnership with one of the largest agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers for an AI-driven supply chain transformation initiative aimed at optimizing warehouse picking operations by integrating AI software with SAP Extended Warehouse Management.

Additionally, the company secured a multi-million-dollar engagement with a Fortune 500 industrial manufacturing firm to develop Agentic AI-powered solutions designed to automate ERP conversions.

During the quarter, the company’s active client count stood at 239, compared with 247 in the previous quarter and 261 in the year-ago period, reflecting some tail-account rationalization. Its workforce strength was 11,892 as of September 30, 2025, with an attrition rate of 13.3% for Q2FY26.

Announces ₹ 2.5 interim dividend Alongside its financial results, the company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share on a face value of ₹2 each (125%), the board said in a statement.

The company added that the dividend will be paid to its members within 30 days from the date of declaration by the board, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made thereunder.