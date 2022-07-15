Birlasoft share price has been under sell-off heat after ushering in new year 2022. In YTD time, this small IT company stock has dipped from its 52-week high of ₹585.85 apiece levels to ₹308.25 apiece levels, its new 52-week low on NSE. So, in the year 2022, this IT stock has dipped near 48 per cent from its 52-week high whereas in YTD time, it has shed around 45 per cent. The stock has received heavy beating in recent sessions after disappointing quarterly results from IT giants TCS and HCL Tech.

Birlasoft share price today opened upside but profit-booking triggered soon and the stock started plunging in early morning deals on Friday hitting a fresh 52-week low of ₹307.45 apiece levels, logging near 3 per cent dip from its Thursday close of ₹317.55 apiece levels.

On why Birlasoft share price is falling ahead of Q1 results, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "After disappointing Q1 results of TCS and HCL Tech, market is expecting demand pressure for small Indian IT companies, which includes Birlasoft as well. Market is expecting tepid quarterly numbers from Birlasoft with a presumption that big deals might not have happened during April to June 2022 quarter."

Expecting weakness in Birlasoft shares to continue, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, “Birlasoft shares are showing negative cross over on chart pattern. It is in the range of ₹280 to 342 apiece levels. Those, who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to maintain strict stop loss at ₹280. Fresh investors are advised to avoid any position till its Q1 results are announced."

Company is yet to announce its result announcement date but its board of directors has fixed 15th July record date for dividend payment and buyback of shares. hence, the IT share has hit new 52-week low while trading as dividend and buyback stock today. However, next AGM of the company is scheduled on 3rd August 2022. So, one can expect some announcement in regard to Birlasoft Q1 results date on or ahead of this AGM.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.