Birlasoft share price hits 52-week low ahead of results

Birlasoft share price has been under sell-off heat after ushering in new year 2022. In YTD time, this small IT company stock has dipped from its 52-week high of ₹585.85 apiece levels to ₹308.25 apiece levels, its new 52-week low on NSE. So, in the year 2022, this IT stock has dipped near 48 per cent from its 52-week high whereas in YTD time, it has shed around 45 per cent. The stock has received heavy beating in recent sessions after disappointing quarterly results from IT giants TCS and HCL Tech.

