Birlasoft share price rises over 4% after exit from NSE F&O ban list; expert sees more upside

Birlasoft share price rose by more than 4% following its removal from the Futures and Options (F&O) ban list. The stock had been listed on the NSE's F&O ban list on April 17. According to the National Stock Exchange, the derivative contracts for this stock exceeded 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, which resulted in its inclusion in the stock exchange's ban period. During the ban period, no new positions are permitted when stock exchanges put F&O contracts of a specific stock on hold.

The NSE revises the list of securities subject to the F&O ban for trading on a daily basis. According to Axis Securities, Birlasoft displays the lowest rankings in implied volatility, with current levels at 45%. This reduction in volatility suggests that their options are relatively more appealing, offering a favourable opportunity for investors aiming to take long positions.

Birlasoft offers software development and worldwide IT consulting services to its clients, mainly in the sectors of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Life Sciences and Services, Energy Resources and Utilities, and Manufacturing, which primarily encompasses Discrete Manufacturing, Hi-Tech & Media, Automotive, and Consumer Packaged Goods.

Birlasoft share price today Birlasoft share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹371.15 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹389.60 per share. Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, stated that Birlasoft share price corrected 61% in 62 weeks and has reversed with a bullish Marubozu candle on the weekly chart, signaling strong buying interest.

The stock has reclaimed the 10 and 20-day EMAs on the daily chart, showing momentum shift. The logical pit stop for this rally is the 50-day EMA placed at 423. A sustained move above that level can open the gates for further upside. The trend suggests that bulls are gradually taking control. As per the trendlyne data, Birlasoft share price fell 42.97% and underperformed its sector by 45.03% in the past year.

