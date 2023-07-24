Birlasoft shares rebound after announcement of Microsoft collaboration1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST
IT company Birlasoft has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to establish a Generative AI Centre of Excellence
Birlasoft share: Following weakness in IT stocks after weak Q1 results 2023 by leading Indian IT companies — Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCL Tech — Birlasoft shares witnessed huge sell off pressure during early morning deals on Monday. However, Birlasoft share price bounced back strongly from intraday lows after announcement of IT company collaborating with Microsoft to establish generative AI centre of excellence, driving value creation and innovation.
