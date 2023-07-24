Birlasoft share: Following weakness in IT stocks after weak Q1 results 2023 by leading Indian IT companies — Infosys, TCS , Wipro and HCL Tech — Birlasoft shares witnessed huge sell off pressure during early morning deals on Monday. However, Birlasoft share price bounced back strongly from intraday lows after announcement of IT company collaborating with Microsoft to establish generative AI centre of excellence, driving value creation and innovation.

Birlasoft share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of ₹379.85 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 1.50 per cent intraday loss against its Friday close of ₹385.60 on NSE. However, the stock recovered strongly and came around ₹383.75 apiece levels, less than 0.50 per cent away from its previous session's close.

Details of Birlasoft-Microsoft deal

Birlasoft inform Indian stock market bourses about the Microsoft collaboration citing, "Birlasoft has established a Generative AI Centre of Excellence, in collaboration with Microsoft. This strategic initiative aims to accelerate value creation and foster innovation in the adoption of Generative AI, to deliver cutting‐edge enterprise solutions across industries."

"The Generative AI Centre of Excellence brings together the combined strengths of Birlasoft's deep industry expertise and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. It will serve as a hub for Birlasoft and Microsoft experts to facilitate research, training, and collaboration. Through this collective ecosystem, organizations will be empowered to unlock the full potential of Generative AI, enabling them to develop tailored solutions to address complex business challenges," Birlasoft added.

Speaking on Birlasoft-Microsoft collaboration, Roop Singh, CEO Americas, Birlasoft said, "Our long‐standing relationship with Microsoft has enabled enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey. With the Generative AI Centre of Excellence, we will raise the bar further to deliver enterprise solutions and services. I’m excited and hopeful that together, we will deliver innovative solutions that empower organizations to make informed decisions and stay ahead in a highly competitive landscape."

Through this collaboration, Birlasoft will train 500 consultants on generative AI technologies, principles, and best practices. Additionally, they will work together on building over 50 use cases, focusing on value creation across the various verticals and sub‐verticals served by Birlasoft. This partnership represents a significant step towards delivering innovative solutions and propelling organizations towards success in an ever‐evolving business landscape.

