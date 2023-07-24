comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Birlasoft shares rebound after announcement of Microsoft collaboration
Back

Birlasoft share: Following weakness in IT stocks after weak Q1 results 2023 by leading Indian IT companies — Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCL Tech — Birlasoft shares witnessed huge sell off pressure during early morning deals on Monday. However, Birlasoft share price bounced back strongly from intraday lows after announcement of IT company collaborating with Microsoft to establish generative AI centre of excellence, driving value creation and innovation.

Birlasoft share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of 379.85 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 1.50 per cent intraday loss against its Friday close of 385.60 on NSE. However, the stock recovered strongly and came around 383.75 apiece levels, less than 0.50 per cent away from its previous session's close.

Details of Birlasoft-Microsoft deal

Birlasoft inform Indian stock market bourses about the Microsoft collaboration citing, "Birlasoft has established a Generative AI Centre of Excellence, in collaboration with Microsoft. This strategic initiative aims to accelerate value creation and foster innovation in the adoption of Generative AI, to deliver cutting‐edge enterprise solutions across industries."

"The Generative AI Centre of Excellence brings together the combined strengths of Birlasoft's deep industry expertise and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. It will serve as a hub for Birlasoft and Microsoft experts to facilitate research, training, and collaboration. Through this collective ecosystem, organizations will be empowered to unlock the full potential of Generative AI, enabling them to develop tailored solutions to address complex business challenges," Birlasoft added.

Speaking on Birlasoft-Microsoft collaboration, Roop Singh, CEO Americas, Birlasoft said, "Our long‐standing relationship with Microsoft has enabled enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey. With the Generative AI Centre of Excellence, we will raise the bar further to deliver enterprise solutions and services. I’m excited and hopeful that together, we will deliver innovative solutions that empower organizations to make informed decisions and stay ahead in a highly competitive landscape."

Through this collaboration, Birlasoft will train 500 consultants on generative AI technologies, principles, and best practices. Additionally, they will work together on building over 50 use cases, focusing on value creation across the various verticals and sub‐verticals served by Birlasoft. This partnership represents a significant step towards delivering innovative solutions and propelling organizations towards success in an ever‐evolving business landscape.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout