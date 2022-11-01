Stock in focus: Birlasoft shares are one of the dividend paying stocks in November 2022. The board of directors of the IT company has fixed 2nd November 2022 as record date for payment of dividend payment on ex-date basis. This means, the IT stock will trade ex-dividend today i.e. on 1st November 2022. The board of directors of the company has already declared interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about interim dividend payment, Birlasoft Ltd said, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting concluded today, inter alia, has approved Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share (i.e. 75%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year 2022-23, to be paid to the members of the Company within 30 days from the declaration by the Board, as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, and the Rules made thereunder."

The board of directors of Birlasoft Ltd also approved allotment of 785,353 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each to the Eligible Employee(s) of the Company, who have exercised their stock options and restricted stock units, details of which are given in below table. These shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Birlasoft dividend history

This is the second occasion when Birlasoft shareholders will receive dividend in 2022. In July 2022, IT company had given final dividend of ₹3.00 per share for the financial year 2021-22. So, Birlasoft shareholders will have net dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share in 2022.

Birlasoft dividend yield in 2022

As Birlasoft share price today is ₹271 and total dividend paid by the IT stock in 2022 is ₹4.50 per share. Current dividend yield of the stock in 2022 is around 1.66 per cent.

Birlasoft Q2FY23 results

In recently ended September 2022 quarter, Birlasoft Ltd posted consolidated net profit at ₹115 crore, near 11.6 per cent higher against its net profit of ₹103 crore in Q2FY22. Its consolidate revenue in Q2FY23 stands at ₹1,192 crore, near 17.80 per cent higher from its Q2FY22 consolidate revenue of ₹1,011.68 crore.