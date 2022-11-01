Birlasoft stock in focus as IT share trades ex-dividend today. Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 09:12 AM IST
- Birlasoft Ltd has fixed 2nd November 2022 as record date for interim dividend payment
Stock in focus: Birlasoft shares are one of the dividend paying stocks in November 2022. The board of directors of the IT company has fixed 2nd November 2022 as record date for payment of dividend payment on ex-date basis. This means, the IT stock will trade ex-dividend today i.e. on 1st November 2022. The board of directors of the company has already declared interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.