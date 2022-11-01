Birlasoft stock in focus as IT share trades ex-dividend today. Do you own?

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about interim dividend payment, Birlasoft Ltd said, "We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting concluded today, inter alia, has approved Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per equity share (i.e. 75%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year 2022-23, to be paid to the members of the Company within 30 days from the declaration by the Board, as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, and the Rules made thereunder."