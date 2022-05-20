Birlasoft to consider share buyback next week. 5 things to know

Birlasoft informed about share buyback consideration citing, "In continuation to the intimation made by Birlasoft Limited ('Company') dated May 16, 2022, about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company being scheduled to be held on May 23, 2022 and in accordance with the Regulations 29(1)(b) and 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, at the aforesaid meeting, the Board of Directors will also be considering a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws ('Buyback Proposal'). The outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the Board meeting on May 23, 2022."