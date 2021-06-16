Birlasoft to KPIT Tech — Experts recommend 'buy' on these small-cap IT stocks

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks to buy today: Amid Indian indices trading at record high and bulls not showing any sign of profit-booking, stocks market experts have recommended investors to look at the small-cap stocks from the sectors that are poised to give higher returns. They said that IT is a sector that is expected to continue giving better returns. They said small-cap IT stocks like Birlasoft, Firstsource Solutions and KPIT Tech can be a good option if someone is in mood to buy IT stock today.

Stocks to buy today: Amid Indian indices trading at record high and bulls not showing any sign of profit-booking, stocks market experts have recommended investors to look at the small-cap stocks from the sectors that are poised to give higher returns. They said that IT is a sector that is expected to continue giving better returns. They said small-cap IT stocks like Birlasoft, Firstsource Solutions and KPIT Tech can be a good option if someone is in mood to buy IT stock today.

On low cost IT stocks that one can buy today Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said that one can look at Birlasoft, KPIT Tech and Firstsource Solutions, if he or she is in mood to buy low cost IT stocks.

On why one should buy small-cap IT stocks Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Securities at Profitmart Securities said, "When market mood is positive, small-cap stocks are expected to move at higher rate than mid-cap and large-cap stocks. Since, the market seems out of the Covid-19 fear and IT sector is looking positive, buying small-cap IT stocks may give higher returns than large-cap IT stocks. But, the position has to be for immediate short-term." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unveiling investment strategy in Birlasoft shares Sumeet Bagadi said, "One can buy Birlasoft stocks at around ₹400 for the immediate target of ₹440 maintaining stop loss at ₹390."

On KPIT Tech share price target Sumeet Bagadia said that one can buy the stock at current market price for the target of ₹250 to ₹260 maintaining stop loss at ₹225.

Asked about Firstsource Solutions share price outlook the Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One can buy Firstsource Solutions shares at current market price for the target of ₹180 maintaining stop loss at ₹155." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}