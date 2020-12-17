Bitcoin breaches $22,000 for first time, strategists say rally has further to go

Bitcoin jumped as much as 4.6% to about $22,173 on Thursday, before paring some of the advance. The rally in the digital coin is polarizing opinion, given Bitcoin’s history of boom and bust. Proponents argue the cryptocurrency is muscling in on gold as a portfolio diversifier amid dollar weakness and potential inflationary pressure. Others see speculative fervor that will inevitably lead to a bust akin to the meltdown three years ago after a furious Bitcoin rally.