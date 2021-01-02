OPEN APP
A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration. (REUTERS)
Bitcoin breaches $30,000 for first time as rally extends into new year

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 07:38 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The currency gained almost 6% on Saturday to reach nearly $31,000, before slipping back to about $30,800 as of 1:15 pm in London
  • It advanced almost 50% in December, when it breached $20,000 for the first time

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, topped $30,000 for the first time, just weeks after passing another major milestone.

The currency gained almost 6% on Saturday to reach nearly $31,000, before slipping back to about $30,800 as of 1:15 p.m. in London. It advanced almost 50% in December, when it breached $20,000 for the first time.

The latest gains top an eye-popping rally for the controversial digital asset in 2020, which rebounded sharply after a severe crash in March that saw it lose 25% amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bitcoin has increasingly been “embraced in more global investment portfolios as holders expand beyond tech geeks and speculators," Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McGlone wrote in a note last month. Proponents have seized on the narrative that the coin could act as a store of wealth amid supposed rampant central-bank money printing, even as inflation remains mostly muted.

Bitcoin should eventually climb to about $400,000, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, told Bloomberg Television in a Dec. 16 interview.

