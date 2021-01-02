Bitcoin breaches $30,000 for first time as rally extends into new year

Bitcoin breaches $30,000 for first time as rally extends into new year1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 07:38 PM IST
- The currency gained almost 6% on Saturday to reach nearly $31,000, before slipping back to about $30,800 as of 1:15 pm in London
- It advanced almost 50% in December, when it breached $20,000 for the first time
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, topped $30,000 for the first time, just weeks after passing another major milestone.
The currency gained almost 6% on Saturday to reach nearly $31,000, before slipping back to about $30,800 as of 1:15 p.m. in London. It advanced almost 50% in December, when it breached $20,000 for the first time.
IT companies to report healthy revenue growth in Q3: ICICI Securities1 min read . 02:10 PM IST
'IT stocks had good run but many have still some steam left.' Top picks1 min read . 07:00 AM IST
Markets kick-start 2021 at record high; Nifty ends above 14000 for first time ever2 min read . 01 Jan 2021
Market outlook: Earnings, Budget expectations, vaccine to keep traders busy this month2 min read . 01 Jan 2021
The latest gains top an eye-popping rally for the controversial digital asset in 2020, which rebounded sharply after a severe crash in March that saw it lose 25% amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bitcoin has increasingly been “embraced in more global investment portfolios as holders expand beyond tech geeks and speculators," Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McGlone wrote in a note last month. Proponents have seized on the narrative that the coin could act as a store of wealth amid supposed rampant central-bank money printing, even as inflation remains mostly muted.
Bitcoin should eventually climb to about $400,000, Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, told Bloomberg Television in a Dec. 16 interview.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.