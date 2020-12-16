Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time

Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time2 min read . 07:23 PM IST
The cryptocurrency jumped 4.5% to move as high as $20,440
Bitcoin smashed through $20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, its highest ever.
The cryptocurrency jumped 4.5% to move as high as $20,440. It has gained more than 170% this year, buoyed by demand from larger investors attracted to its potential for quick gains, purported resistance to inflation and expectations it will become a mainstream payment method.
Bitcoin's blistering rally has seen a massive flow of coin to North America from East Asia, fuelled by hunger for bitcoin among bigger and compliance-wary US investors.
On Wednesday it was up 1.8% at $19,780, just below from its all-time high of $19,918 hit this month.
The price surge makes bitcoin an attractive bet for investors willing to take riskier positions as they hunt for yield in a record-low interest rate environment.
Bitcoin has gained more than 170% this year, buoyed by demand from larger investors attracted to its potential for quick gains, purported inflation-resistant qualities, and expectations it will become a mainstream payment method.
Bitcoin, worth less than $1 back in 2010 when it was touted as currency for purchases, is now amassing proponents who argue that its strictly controlled supply and wider investor base show it’s become a store of value. Critics, however, say this year’s 175% rally is a bubble that can’t be supported by claims that digital assets should diversify portfolios and take flows from gold.
About 15% of fund managers, with $534 billion under management, surveyed by Bank of America Corp. said Bitcoin is the third-most crowded trade behind being long technology shares and shorting the US dollar. The poll was taken between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency is in the midst of an eye-catching rally -- it’s jumped about 170% for the year and recently hit a record high. The gains have come on the back of Wall Street taking a greater interest in digital assets, with many institutions looking to capitalize on the outsize returns in a world of rock-bottom interest rates. Guggenheim Partners LLC, for instance, recently said it might invest up to 10% of its $5.3 billion Macro Opportunities Fund in a Bitcoin trust. Meanwhile, some prominent investors, including Paul Tudor Jones, have also joined the bandwagon, citing potential inflation as a reason to own crypto even though consumer prices remain subdued.
