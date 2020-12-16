Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is in the midst of an eye-catching rally -- it’s jumped about 170% for the year and recently hit a record high. The gains have come on the back of Wall Street taking a greater interest in digital assets, with many institutions looking to capitalize on the outsize returns in a world of rock-bottom interest rates. Guggenheim Partners LLC, for instance, recently said it might invest up to 10% of its $5.3 billion Macro Opportunities Fund in a Bitcoin trust. Meanwhile, some prominent investors, including Paul Tudor Jones, have also joined the bandwagon, citing potential inflation as a reason to own crypto even though consumer prices remain subdued.