Cryptocurrency prices today gained with Bitcoin trading above the $20,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin gained more than 5% and was trading at $20,149. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, even as it was up more than 4% in the last 24 hours to $948 billion, as per CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, rose more than 8% to $1,142. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading nearly a per cent higher at $0.06 whereas Shiba Inu gained over a per cent to $0.000010.

Other crypto prices' today performance also improved as XRP, Solana, BNB, Litecoin, Stellar, Chainlink, Tron, Uniswap, Polygon, Apecoin, Tether slipped prices were trading with gains in the range of 3-15% over the last 24 hours.

Singapore-based crypto lending and trading platform Vauld said on Monday it would suspend withdrawals and trading and seek new investors, the latest sign of stress in the embattled crypto industry.

Vauld said it had appointed legal and financial advisers, was in discussions with potential investors, and would also apply to the Singapore courts for a moratorium that would have any proceedings against it halted to give it time to carry out a restructuring.

The crypto industry has been shaken by a series of collapses in recent months including the failure of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD, large U.S.-based lender Celsius network pausing withdrawals and Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital entering into liquidation.

Meanwhile, crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Friday it has suspended withdrawals, trading and deposits to its platform and later said it it’s pursuing strategic alternatives and that it’s focused on protecting assets and maximizing value for all customers as quickly as possible.

Bitcoin, the largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, is down 58% in the first six months of 2022, its worst first half of year showing ever as digital assets have struggled since US based lender Celsius Network this month said it would suspend withdrawals.

