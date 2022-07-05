Bitcoin, ether surge over 5%, other cryptos prices today also jump. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 08:35 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today gained with Bitcoin trading above the $20,000 mark
Cryptocurrency prices today gained with Bitcoin trading above the $20,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin gained more than 5% and was trading at $20,149. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, even as it was up more than 4% in the last 24 hours to $948 billion, as per CoinGecko.