Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bitcoin falls 5% to $37,507 on Bitstamp exchange
The world's most popular digital currency fell as low as $36,750 on Bitstamp exchange, after reaching an all-time high of $40,402.46 in the previous session
Bitcoin fell more than 5% on Friday, a day after topping $40,000 for the first time.
The world's most popular digital currency fell as low as $36,750 on Bitstamp exchange, after reaching an all-time high of $40,402.46 in the previous session.
Rival cryptocurrency Ethereum sank more than 10% to as low as $1,087.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
