Bitcoin falls 5% to $37,507 on Bitstamp exchange

Bitcoin falls 5% to $37,507 on Bitstamp exchange1 min read . 08:22 AM IST
The world's most popular digital currency fell as low as $36,750 on Bitstamp exchange, after reaching an all-time high of $40,402.46 in the previous session
Bitcoin fell more than 5% on Friday, a day after topping $40,000 for the first time.
Rival cryptocurrency Ethereum sank more than 10% to as low as $1,087.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
