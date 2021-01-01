Bitcoin looks to gain traction in payments

Bitcoin looks to gain traction in payments5 min read . 09:13 AM IST
- PayPal gives the digital currency a green light, but high fees, volatility still present obstacles
Vegas Auto Gallery, a luxury auto dealership in Las Vegas, has become a playground for wealthy bitcoin investors who want to cash in.
The dealership recently sold two high-end sports cars—a 2017 Pagani Huayra Roadster and a 2019 Bugatti Chiron—to a customer who paid more than $6 million in bitcoin, according to owner Nick Dossa, who says about 3% to 5% of the dealership’s revenue comes from bitcoin transactions.
