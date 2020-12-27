OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bitcoin on a record breaking spree, breaches $27,000 to set all-time record high
Bitcoins surged past $27,000 on Sunday. (REUTERS)
Bitcoins surged past $27,000 on Sunday. (REUTERS)

Bitcoin on a record breaking spree, breaches $27,000 to set all-time record high

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 12:01 PM IST Written By Avneet Kaur

It had hit the $26,000 level for the first time on Saturday.

Bitcoin approached $20,000 in 2017 and finally topped the mark in 2020. The largest cryptocurrency is on a record breaking spree. Bitcoin surged past $27,000 on Sunday. On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Bitcoin was trading at $ 27,248 at 11:39 a.m., as per the Indian time. Bitcoin has touched a 24-hour high of $27,555. It had hit the $26,000 level for the first time on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has gained close to 11%.

Binance shared an interesting tweet where it wrote, Bitcoin hit 24k ($24,000) on 24th (December), 25k on 25th, 26k on 26th and 27k on 27th. It ends the tweet with to 'Continue (the trend) below'. Here is the tweet:

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bitcoin smashed through $20,000 for the first time on December 16, its highest ever. Bitcoin, worth less than $1 back in 2010 when it was touted as currency for purchases, is now amassing proponents who argue that its strictly controlled supply and wider investor base show it’s become a store of value. Critics, however, say this year’s rally is a bubble that can’t be supported by claims that digital assets should diversify portfolios and take flows from gold.

The cryptocurrency was designed to operate as a digital version of cash that would be outside the control of governments or banks. Its software runs on a network of linked but independent computers. Anyone can download and run the program and become part of the network, but no party has control to make unilateral changes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout