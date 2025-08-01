Bitcoin price drops below $115k mark amid global stock selloff following Trump's tariff blow

The world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, stood at $1,14,734.7 on Friday, August 1, dropping as much as 1.5 per cent, according to a Bloomberg report.

A global stock selloff continued for a sixth day, marking the longest streak since September 2023, after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on trading partners across the world.

The MSCI All Country World Index decreased by 0.3 per cent. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index declined 1 per cent, reaching its lowest point in a month. Pharmaceutical stocks, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi SA, GSK Plc, and AstraZeneca Plc, led the drop following Trump's call for drug companies to reduce prices. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined approximately 0.5 per cent, despite two days of strong megacap tech earnings.

In terms of currencies, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index changed slightly, while the euro stood at $1.14. The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 150.57 per dollar. The offshore yuan dropped 0.1 per cent to 7.217 per dollar, and the British pound was little changed at $1.3200, the report said.

Meanwhile, Trump revealed a series of new tariffs, ranging from 10 per cent to 41 per cent for countries with trade surpluses with the US.

The baseline rates for many trading partners remain the same at 10 per cent, the level he set in April, alleviating the worst fears of investors after the president had previously warned they could double. However, his move to increase tariffs on some Canadian goods to 35 per cent risks adding new strains to an already tense relationship, the report said.

Also Read | Trump’s tariff shock puts India in a tight spot but it has space to manoeuvre