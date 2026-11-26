Bitcoin reclaimed the $60,000 mark on Thursday, November 26, after falling to approximately $57,900 a day earlier. The recovery came as riskier assets tracked a rebound in technology stocks, lifting cryptocurrency markets ahead of a period of thin holiday trading.
The world's largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 2.2% during the Asian session before paring some of its gains to trade at around $60,500 in New York trading. Other major tokens, including Ether and XRP, also advanced.
Bitcoin has come under severe selling pressure, putting it on course for its biggest monthly decline since a crypto-market meltdown more than four years ago. The original cryptocurrency has lost more than half its value since reaching a peak above $126,000 in October 2025 and is now worth less than it was when crypto-friendly Donald Trump returned to the White House.
The sector has struggled to regain investor confidence amid a series of high-profile hacks, mounting macroeconomic pressures and regulatory uncertainty following the US midterm elections, Bloomberg reported.
The $6 billion hack of Binance at the end of October rattled cryptocurrency markets. Weakness in artificial intelligence-related trades and expectations of higher US interest rates have also weighed on demand for riskier assets.
Withdrawals from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have raised concerns about a potentially more fragile market, as these funds have been an important source of demand since their launch in the US in 2024. So far this year, investors have withdrawn more than $3.7 billion from the funds.
Meanwhile, expectations that stronger risk appetite could give the Federal Reserve more room to raise interest rates in December have added pressure on the non-yielding asset.
Bitcoin also recorded its seventh consecutive weekly decline last week, amid liquidations of leveraged long positions and concerns over tighter cryptocurrency regulations.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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