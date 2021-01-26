Bitcoin prices seen topping $50,000 in long term as it vies with gold

Bitcoin prices seen topping $50,000 in long term as it vies with gold1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 12:01 PM IST
Predicting a price for Bitcoin is challenging but it’s likely to rise longer term as funds and family offices assign 0.5% or 1% of their portfolios to it, say experts
Bitcoin’s price could exceed $50,000 over the longer term as the digital asset vies with gold for investment flows, according to cryptocurrency exchange Luno and brokerage OSL.
“We’re talking about Bitcoin over the next three, five, 10 years slowly inching away at gold’s market capitalization," Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore, said in an online question and answer session with Bloomberg Tuesday. If that happens, “you are way over $50,000," he said.
Bitcoin quadrupled last year, eventually reaching an all-time high of almost $42,000 in early January before sliding back by about $10,000. The rally split opinion, with some commentators pointing to increased interest from long-term investors and others citing speculative buying.
While Bitcoin has been popular for trading, “increasingly the new to market money that we are seeing is buying Bitcoin as a hedge to inflation and as digital gold," said Matt Long, head of distribution and prime brokerage at digital-asset platform OSL in Hong Kong.
Predicting a price for Bitcoin is challenging but it’s likely to rise longer term as funds and family offices assign 0.5% or 1% of their portfolios to it, Long added.
Bitcoin, which has climbed 9% this year, was trading at about $31,500 as of 12:47 p.m. in Tokyo on Tuesday.
