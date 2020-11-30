Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bitcoin rallies toward $19,000 after biggest rout since pandemic
Bitcoin’s more-than-150% rally this year coincides with a steady flow of investments by institutions into the coin and into crypto infrastructure, from trading systems to custody (Photo: AFP)
Bitcoin’s more-than-150% rally this year coincides with a steady flow of investments by institutions into the coin and into crypto infrastructure, from trading systems to custody (Photo: AFP)

Bitcoin rallies toward $19,000 after biggest rout since pandemic

1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2020, 06:28 PM IST Bloomberg

The most-traded digital coin rose over the weekend and added another 2% on Monday, reaching as high as $18,692. That’s near the $18,945 peak closing level reached last week, before prices started tumbling

Bitcoin is clawing back most of its losses from its biggest rout since March, showing a resiliency in the cryptocurrency rally that has outperformed most major asset classes in 2020.

The most-traded digital coin rose over the weekend and added another 2% on Monday, reaching as high as $18,692. That’s near the $18,945 peak closing level reached last week, before prices started tumbling. A Bloomberg gauge of the biggest cryptocurrencies is up 12% from Friday.

Bitcoin’s plunge drew particular attention because it began just hours after the currency failed to set a new intraday record. Strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said that while the recent tumble cleared some speculative “froth," further declines remain possible.

Recouping sharp losses is not unusual for Bitcoin. The last time it dove 10% in one day, May 10, it took just four days to recover.

Bitcoin’s more-than-150% rally this year coincides with a steady flow of investments by institutions into the coin and into crypto infrastructure, from trading systems to custody. The latest was from Guggenheim Partners LLC, which said in a filing Friday it might invest up to 10% of its $5.3 billion Macro Opportunities Fund in a Bitcoin trust.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout