This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bitcoin rallies toward $19,000 after biggest rout since pandemic
1 min read.06:28 PM IST
Bloomberg
The most-traded digital coin rose over the weekend and added another 2% on Monday, reaching as high as $18,692. That’s near the $18,945 peak closing level reached last week, before prices started tumbling
Bitcoin is clawing back most of its losses from its biggest rout since March, showing a resiliency in the cryptocurrency rally that has outperformed most major asset classes in 2020.
Bitcoin is clawing back most of its losses from its biggest rout since March, showing a resiliency in the cryptocurrency rally that has outperformed most major asset classes in 2020.
The most-traded digital coin rose over the weekend and added another 2% on Monday, reaching as high as $18,692. That’s near the $18,945 peak closing level reached last week, before prices started tumbling. A Bloomberg gauge of the biggest cryptocurrencies is up 12% from Friday.
The most-traded digital coin rose over the weekend and added another 2% on Monday, reaching as high as $18,692. That’s near the $18,945 peak closing level reached last week, before prices started tumbling. A Bloomberg gauge of the biggest cryptocurrencies is up 12% from Friday.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Bitcoin’s plunge drew particular attention because it began just hours after the currency failed to set a new intraday record. Strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said that while the recent tumble cleared some speculative “froth," further declines remain possible.
Recouping sharp losses is not unusual for Bitcoin. The last time it dove 10% in one day, May 10, it took just four days to recover.
Bitcoin’s more-than-150% rally this year coincides with a steady flow of investments by institutions into the coin and into crypto infrastructure, from trading systems to custody. The latest was from Guggenheim Partners LLC, which said in a filing Friday it might invest up to 10% of its $5.3 billion Macro Opportunities Fund in a Bitcoin trust.