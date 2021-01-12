Bitcoin really is an asset like no other, on technical charts

The digital asset’s 900% advance over the past two years has been so swift that it dwarfs all other boom cycles in financial assets during the past 50 years, from gold’s rally in the late 1970s to the Nikkei 225’s surge in the 1980s and the Nasdaq 100’s run in the 1990s. In fact, Bitcoin’s velocity is almost two times as intense as the next biggest episode of market froth -- the spike in Chinese stocks during the 2000s.