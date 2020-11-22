Bitcoin revival unleashes animal spirits and $300,000 forecast

The world’s largest digital currency is in the midst of an exuberant rally that this week saw it cross above $18,800 for the first time in almost three years. Strategists and crypto fans alike are now rushing to project its next never-before-seen heights. Outside of the eternal to the “moon" pronouncements from Twitter pundits, forecasts vary from $25,000 to more than $300,000 by the end of next year.