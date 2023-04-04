Bitcoin rises to high end of recent range; Dogecoin extends gain

Bitcoin rises to high end of recent range; Dogecoin extends gain2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 08:15 PM IST
Bitcoin trended toward the high end of its recent range of around $28,000, while Dogecoin continued to benefit from Elon Musk’s flirtation with the meme token.
