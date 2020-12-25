Bitcoin’s rally has already outlasted 2017’s epic run

Bitcoin’s rally has already outlasted 2017’s epic run4 min read . 09:52 AM IST
- The digital currency has tripled in price this year and is holding its gains longer
Bitcoin approached $20,000 in 2017 and finally topped the mark in 2020. What drove the rallies, and what happened in the days following the peaks, show how much the market has changed in three years.
The digital currency, which has more than tripled in price this year, hit its first record of the year 24 days ago and has continued climbing, trading as high as $24,273 on Sunday. On Wednesday, it closed at $23,299. In previous rallies, such gains have quickly reversed course.
