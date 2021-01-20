Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bitcoin slides below $35,000 as crypto mania loses momentum
Analysts have pointed to $40,000 as the key level that Bitcoin needs to surpass in order to draw fresh money from investors riding cryptocurrency momentum

Bitcoin slides below $35,000 as crypto mania loses momentum

1 min read . 06:28 PM IST Bloomberg

The Bitcoin fever is starting to break as worries about a market bubble discourages investors from buying in

The Bitcoin fever is starting to break as worries about a market bubble discourages investors from buying in.

The Bitcoin fever is starting to break as worries about a market bubble discourages investors from buying in.

Prices for the largest cryptocurrency dipped as much as 6.8% on Wednesday and traded below $35,000. Ever since the market shot through all-time highs in early January, Bitcoin has been beset by volatility and skepticism that the run-up has been excessive.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Prices for the largest cryptocurrency dipped as much as 6.8% on Wednesday and traded below $35,000. Ever since the market shot through all-time highs in early January, Bitcoin has been beset by volatility and skepticism that the run-up has been excessive.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Analysts have pointed to $40,000 as the key level that Bitcoin needs to surpass in order to draw fresh money from investors riding cryptocurrency momentum. They argue that recent gains could prove fleeting if the rally stalls and traders looking for quick returns shift their money elsewhere.

“Many cryptocurrency traders are diversifying into other coins in fear that Bitcoin could see another collapse if $41,500 is not reached sometime soon," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp.

There are also fears from Wall Street pros that Bitcoin’s 400% rally in the past year makes it too dangerous for them to jump in. In Bank of America Corp.’s monthly survey, fund managers called bitcoin the world’s most crowded trade -- the first time it’s held that title since 2017.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.