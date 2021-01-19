Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Bitcoin’s turbulence helps spark rally in rival Ether
Ether climbed as much as 9.1% on Tuesday and traded at about $1,330 as of 4:09 p.m. in Tokyo.

Bitcoin’s turbulence helps spark rally in rival Ether

2 min read . 02:09 PM IST Bloomberg

The world’s largest cryptocurrency hovered around $36,000 on Tuesday after major gyrations earlier in Jan. The comparative calm of late may encourage crypto enthusiasts to chase the momentum in coins like Ether

Bitcoin’s recent wobbles have turned the cryptocurrency spotlight onto other digital coins including Ether, whose gain this year has outstripped the performance of its bigger rival.

Bitcoin’s recent wobbles have turned the cryptocurrency spotlight onto other digital coins including Ether, whose gain this year has outstripped the performance of its bigger rival.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency hovered around $36,000 on Tuesday for a fifth day after major gyrations earlier in January. The comparative calm of late may encourage crypto enthusiasts to chase the momentum in coins like Ether, which is up about 80% in 2021 compared with Bitcoin’s 26% advance.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The world’s largest cryptocurrency hovered around $36,000 on Tuesday for a fifth day after major gyrations earlier in January. The comparative calm of late may encourage crypto enthusiasts to chase the momentum in coins like Ether, which is up about 80% in 2021 compared with Bitcoin’s 26% advance.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“Bitcoin has been in a range for the past few weeks, which gives time for capital to rotate" into other digital assets, said Vijay Ayyar, head of business development with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore.

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

Questions abound about the drivers of the parabolic surge in Bitcoin to almost $42,000 on Jan. 8 before a sharp pullback. A study by Bloomberg Economics suggests animal spirits account for the bulk of the move, while Bitcoin’s claimed role as a hedge against risks such as inflation is secondary.

A backdrop of stimulus to counter the impact of the pandemic remains a positive one for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to Seamus Donoghue, vice president for sales and business development at digital infrastructure provider Metaco.

At the same time, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists have said $40,000 is a key level for Bitcoin, flagging the risk of a further drop unless it climbs back above that price soon. Bitcoin has declined some 13% from the Jan. 8 record, raising the prospect of an exodus of speculative investors.

The Ethereum blockchain is popular for so-called decentralized finance and is also making progress toward a network upgrade. Commentators argue these trends have aided Ether.

Ether climbed as much as 9.1% on Tuesday and traded at about $1,330 as of 4:09 p.m. in Tokyo. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index added about 10%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.