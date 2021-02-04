Biyani barred for one year on insider trading charges

Sebi’s probe revealed that FCRL and FCRL Employee Welfare Trust traded in the shares of FRL between 10 March and 20 April 2017, when the plan was formally announced to the market. Orders for purchase of shares of FRL during the UPSI (unpublished price sensitive information) period, i.e. purchases made on 29 March 2017 and 30 March 2017 were placed through written instructions of Anil Biyani, said Sebi. “Funds for the said purchase of shares of FRL were transferred through RTGS from Future Corporate (a Biyani family-controlled entity) to its stockbroker Indiabulls under authorization from Kishore Biyani and Anil Biyani. “In view of all these facts, I find that Kishore Biyani and Anil Biyani, who were insiders of FRL and were holding beneficial interest in 32% and 15% shares in FCRL, respectively, were the persons who took the decisions for impugned trades on behalf of FCRL, in the shares of FRL during the UPSI period," said Ananta Barua, whole-time member, Sebi, in his order.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}