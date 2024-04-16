BJP manifesto 2024 promises policy continuity. What does it mean for the Indian stock market?
Experts are of the view that the BJP's manifesto is pro-growth and will have a positive impact on the domestic stock market in the short term.
Even though general elections are strong triggers for the stock market due to the element of uncertainty they introduce, the market this time looks unusually calm about the impending elections, expecting policy continuity and political stability after the elections.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started