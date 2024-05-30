BJP-led NDA likely to win Lok Sabha election 2024, says Phillip Capital, recommends over 50 stocks to buy
Phillip Capital predicts BJP-led NDA's re-election in 2024, dismissing concerns over low voter turnout. The brokerage firm sees three scenarios for Lok Sabha election outcome, all pointing towards NDA retaining power.
Amid prevailing nervousness about the outcome of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, brokerage firm Phillip Capital said there is a strong possibility of the BJP-led NDA being reelected in 2024, and investors should consider buying stocks on a correction as the chances of political stability remain strong.
