BJP’s win in heartland to keep stock market pulse beating, say analysts, allay concerns over political risks
In the four recently held state assembly elections, the BJP locked in three bipolar contests with the Congress, sealed an emphatic victory in MP, and regained Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Congress secured Telangana ousting BRS.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory with a decisive majority in the three Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh has cemented views of a political continuity after 2024 Loksabha elections, which analysts believe could provide comfort to the Indian stock market and likely trigger a rally in the short term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started