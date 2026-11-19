Shares of B L Kashyap & Sons, one of India’s leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, surged 15% in Thursday’s intraday trade to hit an all-time high of ₹60.35 apiece. If the gains hold through the close, it would mark the stock’s biggest single-day jump since April.

The rally also lifted the stock’s monthly gains to 12.7% so far, marking a sharp reversal after months of heightened volatility.

Although there was no immediate fundamental trigger for the rally, a sharp spike in trading volumes helped the stock recover from its recent weakness. Around 48 million shares had changed hands across the BSE and NSE as of noon, nearly 26 times the stock’s weekly average trading volume, according to Trendlyne data.

Stock remain in focus The shares have remained on investors’ radar following the September-quarter results and a series of order wins. Earlier this month, the company secured a new order worth approximately ₹495.86 crore, excluding GST, from Signature Global (India) Ltd.

The contract involves civil structural and partial mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works for four towers and basements at a residential project with ancillary commercial facilities in Gurugram, Haryana. This marks the company’s second order win in the city during the current quarter, reflecting continued business momentum in the region.

The company continues to expand its presence across key markets through the execution of residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

During the September quarter, B L Kashyap secured new orders worth ₹696 crore, taking its total order wins in FY27 so far to ₹1,150 crore, according to the company’s earnings presentation.

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Solid show in Q2 The company reported its highest quarterly revenue in the last decade, with consolidated revenue rising 40.3% year-on-year to ₹498.15 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹355.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue also increased 44.3% sequentially from ₹345.12 crore in Q1FY27. Consolidated EBITDA rose 88% year-on-year to ₹42.16 crore from ₹22.43 crore, while net profit increased to ₹20.21 crore from a loss of ₹8.62 crore in Q2FY26

On the operational front, B L Kashyap reported an order book of ₹4,647 crore as of September 30, 2026, with commercial and institutional projects accounting for 52.8% and residential projects contributing 47.2%.

Additionally, the company said that the projects worth ₹900 crore in the North and ₹1,200 crore in the South are in advanced stages of negotiation, forming part of its overall bidding pipeline of ₹7,500 crore.