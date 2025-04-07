Black Monday: 775 stocks hit 52-week lows, 59 stocks at 52-week highs amid carnage in Indian stock market

Black Monday: 775 stocks hit their 52-week lows, which included Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Cummins India, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, NACL Industries, Infosys, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Motors, Tube Investments of India, and Titan Company. In contrast, 59 stocks touched 52-week highs, with notable mentions NACL Industries, and Atal Realtech.