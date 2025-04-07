Markets
Tariff gut punch sends markets reeling worldwide
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 07 Apr 2025, 10:26 PM IST
- All of BSE's sectoral indices fell. Mid-cap and small-cap indices fared worse than benchmarks. The market's fear index shot up 53%.
Mumbai: Shockwaves from Washington jolted stocks from Tokyo to London on Monday, erasing nearly ₹14 trillion of India's investor wealth as the world panicked about the unfolding tariff war resulting in a full-blown slowdown.
