Tariff gut punch sends markets reeling worldwide

While some investors may be tempted to pull out of equities amid rising uncertainty, Swarup Anand Mohanty, vice-chairman and CEO of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), sees this as a window of opportunity to lean in and not pull back. While India’s market has held up better than others, pockets of overvaluation remain, and any bad news could spark a sell-off, said Mohanty. Still, he advises not to overread the dip.