Black Monday: What Gift Nifty signals for the Indian stock market today as Asian shares tank to multi-year lows?

The Indian stock market benchmark indexes, Sensex and Nifty 50, are poised to open sharply lower on Monday, as concerns over a global trade war and growing recession fears in the US triggered a rout in equities around the economies.
Asian markets tanked, while Wall Street crashed last week, with the US stock futures showing extended sell-off, as concerns over a potential recession in the world’s largest economy intensified after harsher-than-expected tariffs by President Donald Trump.
Here’s what Gift Nifty and trends in Asian markets indicate for the Indian stock market today:
The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,083 level, a discount of nearly 875 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Gift Nifty signals that the benchmark Nifty 50 may open more than 3% lower today, indicating a Black Monday for the equity markets.
Asian markets tumbled on Monday, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index falling 6.5%, as fears of a recession in the US intensified following Trump’s stricter-than-expected tariffs. Investor sentiment was further undermined by China’s retaliatory response, which included additional levies on US imports.
US equity futures signaled continued weakness, with S&P 500 futures down 4.2%, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures falling 3.5%, and Nasdaq futures tumbling 5.3%
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged as much as 8.8% to a 1.5-year low. Nikkei traded 7.3% lower with all 225 constituents of the index in negative territory. The broader Topix index also suffered steep losses, declining 8%. Trading in Japanese futures was temporarily halted earlier in the session after the market triggered circuit breakers.
Chinese markets and Hong Kong stocks suffered heavy losses amid concerns of a trade war. The CSI300 blue-chip index in China dropped 4.5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 8% in early trade.
South Korean Kospi index fell over 4%, and the Kosdaq slipped more than 3%. Singapore’s benchmark index opened 7% lower and was on track for its worst single-day performance since March 2020, Reuters reported.
Malaysian equities fell over 4%, hitting their lowest level in 16 months. Taiwan’s market plunged nearly 10% on its first trading session since the latest US tariff announcement.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.