It's a bloodbath in Switzerland-based global investment bank and financial services firm, Credit Suisse's share price. It almost gives the vibe of Black Wednesday as financial stocks have dragged broader European markets. The reason would be panic among investors as worries about growth prospects in the banking and financial sector escalate. Credit Suisse is the talk of the town right now in this sharp selloff. The firm's stock is not even worth 2 euros.

Tradings were halted in some of the European banks including Credit Suisse on Wednesday to tame the steep plunging, however, that did not stop the company's stock to hit a record low.

Investors are dumping Credit Suisse's share price after its biggest backer ruled out the possibility of aiding the troubled Swiss bank as a bigger shareholding could lead to additional regulatory hurdles. Also, the Swiss lender has come under regulatory radar, while questions have arose over its clients withdrawal.

In a response to whether the bank was open to infusing additional liquidity in Credit Suisse, Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday “The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason, which is regulatory and statutory."

Saudi National Bank bought a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse last year.

If that was not enough to jolt investors, then Credit Suisse is facing regulatory scrutiny. Bloomberg also reported today that Switzerland’s financial regulator is reviewing comments that the lender’s Chairman Axel Lehmann made in December on outflows from the company had stabilized.

Lehmann told the news agency in an interview that client withdrawals, which had surged in early October, had “basically stopped." These remarks were made before the close of a crucial $4 billion capital raise. However, notably, the lender's results published this month revealed that further outflows worth tens of billions of dollars continued until at least the end of the quarter.

Credit Suisse did not comment on the report. But the Swiss lender has denied the need for government assistance for itself.

But the uncertainty revolving around Credit Suisse was enough to spark a wildfire among banking stocks globally, especially the hard-hit ones were European banks. The discomfort around Credit Suisse has even fuelled around $60 billion of rout in European banks.