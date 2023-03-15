It's a bloodbath in Switzerland-based global investment bank and financial services firm, Credit Suisse's share price. It almost gives the vibe of Black Wednesday as financial stocks have dragged broader European markets. The reason would be panic among investors as worries about growth prospects in the banking and financial sector escalate. Credit Suisse is the talk of the town right now in this sharp selloff. The firm's stock is not even worth 2 euros.

