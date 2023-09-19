BlackRock downgrades Chinese stocks, emerging-market stocks to neutral: Report

BlackRock downgrades Chinese stocks, emerging-market stocks to neutral: Report2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 09:59 AM IST
BlackRock has revised its outlook on Chinese stocks from overweight to neutral due to concerns over the property sector and limited stimulus impact.
BlackRock's Investment Institute has revised its outlook on Chinese stocks, shifting from an overweight rating to a neutral stance, reported Bloomberg. This adjustment is driven by apprehensions related to China's property sector and a perceived limitation in the positive impact of stimulus measures.
