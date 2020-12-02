BlackRock emerges as Wall Street player in Biden administration

BlackRock emerges as Wall Street player in Biden administration5 min read . 11:04 AM IST
- Two executives who have worked at the money manager are set to take roles at Treasury and the National Economic Council
Wall Street bankers, and in particular those from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., have long held senior positions in the White House. Under President-elect Joe Biden, such roles are going to executives of BlackRock Inc.
A former Goldman executive held the Treasury secretary post in three of the last four administrations, but the firm is absent so far from the White House this time. Instead, two executives who have worked at asset-management giant BlackRock will be the senior Wall Street representatives.
