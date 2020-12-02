Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >BlackRock emerges as Wall Street player in Biden administration
File Photo Reuters

BlackRock emerges as Wall Street player in Biden administration

5 min read . 11:04 AM IST Dawn Lim , The Wall Street Journal

  • Two executives who have worked at the money manager are set to take roles at Treasury and the National Economic Council

Wall Street bankers, and in particular those from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., have long held senior positions in the White House. Under President-elect Joe Biden, such roles are going to executives of BlackRock Inc.

A former Goldman executive held the Treasury secretary post in three of the last four administrations, but the firm is absent so far from the White House this time. Instead, two executives who have worked at asset-management giant BlackRock will be the senior Wall Street representatives.

