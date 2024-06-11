BlackRock Gets Partial Support From ISS in Fight Against Saba
BlackRock Inc. closed-end fund holders are being urged by an influential proxy adviser to reject efforts by activist hedge fund Saba Capital Management to terminate the firm as manager of two funds overseeing about $2 billion.
