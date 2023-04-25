BlackRock says emerging markets have an edge over rest of world1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 07:35 AM IST
BlackRock Inc.’s research arm is growing even more bullish on emerging markets, where central bankers are moving far faster than the Federal Reserve to reach a peak in their interest rate hiking cycles.
BlackRock Inc.’s research arm is growing even more bullish on emerging markets, where central bankers are moving far faster than the Federal Reserve to reach a peak in their interest rate hiking cycles.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×