BlackRock shifts money from China after break-neck stocks rally

BlackRock, with about $7.3 trillion in assets under management as of end-June, joins DWS Group and HSBC Holdings Plc in pointing to recent outperformance of Chinese shares as reason to take some money off the table. The MSCI China Index had rallied more than 40% from a March 19 low amid signs of economic recovery from the pandemic and cheer-leading from state-run media, before paring those gains in the past few days as the country acted to cool the speculative frenzy.